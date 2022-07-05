Wedbush Lowers Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $50.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Wedbush from $90.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 128.62% from the company’s previous close.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Carvana to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Shares of CVNA opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19. Carvana has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.65.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Carvana will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III bought 300,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $24,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,809 shares in the company, valued at $64,384,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 3,362,500 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,859,508 shares of company stock worth $340,538,049. 17.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 46.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,545 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,812 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,141 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 17.5% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 33.3% during the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

