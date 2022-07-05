Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $700,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in CubeSmart by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 210,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.49.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.13 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 163.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price objective on CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

