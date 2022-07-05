Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $457,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

BATS EFG opened at $80.63 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

