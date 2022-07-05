Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $73.98 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $72.89 and a 52 week high of $88.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.04.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

