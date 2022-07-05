Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 5,000 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.12% of Willdan Group worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 18,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.63. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.47 million, a PE ratio of -38.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $91.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Willdan Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willdan Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Dennis V. Mcginn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $80,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,425 shares in the company, valued at $225,874.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Willdan Group (Get Rating)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.