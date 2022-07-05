Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,094 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXAS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.85.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.34 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.97.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $486.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.86 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

