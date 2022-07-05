Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,141 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $612,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $73.25 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $70.09 and a 52 week high of $91.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.51 and its 200 day moving average is $80.61.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

