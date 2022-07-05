Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMC stock opened at $142.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $139.09 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.50.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.73.

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

