Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 371 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $449,935,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $418,668,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,442,615,000 after buying an additional 173,771 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,470,511,000 after buying an additional 117,699 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,939,000 after buying an additional 56,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock opened at $1,306.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,331.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1,469.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,585.00 to $1,335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,932.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

