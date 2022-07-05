Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Short Interest Down 30.4% in June

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,760,000 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the May 31st total of 11,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at $143,502,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 149.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,114 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Weibo by 10,637.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,207,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,883 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Weibo by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,979,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,507 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Weibo by 68.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,692,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,440 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weibo alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Weibo from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.50 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $27.80 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weibo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Weibo stock opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Weibo has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $64.70.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.58 million. Weibo had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Weibo (Get Rating)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.