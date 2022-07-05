Wells Fargo & Company Increases Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $8.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ACCD. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Accolade from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Accolade from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Accolade from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Accolade from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.37. The company has a market cap of $678.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.17. Accolade has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $55.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($4.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($4.19). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 21.71% and a negative net margin of 124.17%. The company had revenue of $85.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Accolade will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Accolade by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Accolade by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Accolade by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 499,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 48.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

