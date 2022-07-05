Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $39.92 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $151.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

