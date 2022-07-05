Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Short Interest Up 33.4% in June

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,890,000 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the May 31st total of 8,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on WELL. Capital One Financial began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 77,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 649.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 22,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 19,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 4,923.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock opened at $83.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day moving average of $87.55. The firm has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97. Welltower has a 1-year low of $76.56 and a 1-year high of $99.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.34%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

