West African Resources (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Trading 4% Higher

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90.

West African Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WFRSF)

West African Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold projects in West Africa. The company has 90% interests in the Sanbrado Gold Project covering an area of 116 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso; and Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso. It also holds 100% exploration license in the Toega Gold Project located in Burkina Faso.

