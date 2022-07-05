Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the May 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of Westhaven Gold stock opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. Westhaven Gold has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38.
Westhaven Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westhaven Gold (WTHVF)
- PetVivo Holdings Is A Growth Stock Worth a Look
- PVH Corp Stock Approaching Key Support Levels
- Two Pet Health Stocks To Watch And One To Avoid
- Three (3) Top-Rated Dividend Payers Worth Your Attention
- 5 Reasons to Climb Aboard Carnival Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.