Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the May 31st total of 4,150,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,978,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 860,617 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA increased its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 2,245,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 799,291 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,506,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 328,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WPRT. StockNews.com raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $5.32.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $76.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

