Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.82 per share, with a total value of C$44,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 711,200 shares in the company, valued at C$6,272,784.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 30th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.12 per share, with a total value of C$91,200.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 600 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.93 per share, with a total value of C$5,958.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.78 per share, with a total value of C$107,800.00.

Shares of TSE:WCP opened at C$9.25 on Tuesday. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$4.69 and a one year high of C$12.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.73 billion and a PE ratio of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.8700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WCP has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.43.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

