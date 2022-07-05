Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $23.74 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,098 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.1% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $23,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.76.

DIS stock opened at $96.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.33. The stock has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

