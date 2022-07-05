Wright Investors Service Inc. Acquires 312 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2,841.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 22,137 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

NYSE:KMB opened at $136.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.42. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.33.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.40%.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

