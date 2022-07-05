Wright Investors Service Inc. Acquires 6,752 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,814 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.4% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock opened at $160.03 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.44.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,430 shares of company stock valued at $9,076,960 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

