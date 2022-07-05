Wright Investors Service Inc. Boosts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 16,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.40.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $161.30 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.51 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.61.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

