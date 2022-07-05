Wright Investors Service Inc. Boosts Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

NYSE:PGR opened at $118.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.31. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $121.36. The company has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.23.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,720 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,183 shares of company stock worth $1,446,537 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.