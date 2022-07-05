Wright Investors Service Inc. Buys 119 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,717 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.2% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.27.

AMAT opened at $86.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.77 and a 200 day moving average of $125.67. The company has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.46 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.