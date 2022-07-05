Wright Investors Service Inc. Buys 538 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $380,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 82.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $66.23 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $100.37. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.93.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

