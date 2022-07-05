Wright Investors Service Inc. Buys 563 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in Duke Energy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

Duke Energy stock opened at $109.62 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $84.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.69.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.