Wright Investors Service Inc. Buys 572 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific stock opened at $215.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.09. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.82.

Union Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.