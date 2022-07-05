Wright Investors Service Inc. Buys New Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MET. Barclays boosted their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Shares of MET stock opened at $63.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

