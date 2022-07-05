Wright Investors Service Inc. Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wright Investors Service Inc. cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 2,837,486 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $1,230,851,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,986,873,000 after buying an additional 192,641 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 334.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,221,000 after purchasing an additional 150,647 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $93,657,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $616.70 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $93.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $627.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $728.55.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLK. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.93.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

