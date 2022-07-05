Wright Investors Service Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.1% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 15,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $683.17.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $477.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $545.74 and a 200-day moving average of $582.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.71 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

