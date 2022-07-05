Wright Investors Service Inc. Grows Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 85,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $41,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 15.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 117,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 15,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 94,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.14.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

