Wright Investors Service Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $241,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $542,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 15.1% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK stock opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.76.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.98%.

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

About ONEOK (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.