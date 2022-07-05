Wright Investors Service Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,427 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,022,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,835,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,059 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $1,698,122,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 413.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,351,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,294,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753,156 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,427,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $799,593,000 after acquiring an additional 415,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,747,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,421,000 after acquiring an additional 462,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD opened at $66.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.692 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.02.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

