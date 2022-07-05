Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,880 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. 43.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $269,292.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average is $28.38. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

