Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAR. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $139.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.26.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The business’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

