Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $3.90 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK opened at $329.53 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $186.61 and a 52 week high of $339.94. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.73.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,959.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,802 shares of company stock worth $28,300,233. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.69.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

