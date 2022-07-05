Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $4.02 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.0% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in International Business Machines by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 110,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 15,068 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM stock opened at $141.12 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $126.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

