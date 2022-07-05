Wright Investors Service Inc. Invests $1.72 Million in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTRA. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $716,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.64.

NYSE CTRA opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average of $26.33.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

In related news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 281,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,426,226.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

