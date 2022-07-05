Wright Investors Service Inc. Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,250 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,013,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,080,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,029,167,000 after buying an additional 3,405,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average of $46.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $35.88 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.72.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

