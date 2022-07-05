Wright Investors Service Inc. Raises Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.03.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $280.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.30 and its 200-day moving average is $324.89. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $268.17 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $177.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,090.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

