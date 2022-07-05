Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 1,316 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wright Investors Service Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,789 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LOW opened at $177.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.63 and its 200 day moving average is $213.85. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

