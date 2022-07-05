Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Short Interest Down 22.2% in June

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,400 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 170,200 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.14% of Xenetic Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XBIO stock opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. Xenetic Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $5.68.

Xenetic Biosciences ( NASDAQ:XBIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 433.70% and a negative return on equity of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. Analysts predict that Xenetic Biosciences will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Xenetic Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

