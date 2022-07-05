XP Power (LON:XPP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2,690.00

Shares of XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,690 ($32.57) and last traded at GBX 2,690 ($32.57), with a volume of 354 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,735 ($33.12).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on XP Power from GBX 5,600 ($67.81) to GBX 4,020 ($48.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get XP Power alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £529.88 million and a P/E ratio of 2,399.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,118.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,875.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a GBX 18 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. XP Power’s payout ratio is 82.46%.

XP Power Company Profile (LON:XPP)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.