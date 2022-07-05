XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX) Short Interest Down 22.2% in June

XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPAX. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in XPAC Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,285,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of XPAC Acquisition by 10,068.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 188,172 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of XPAC Acquisition by 2.5% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 192,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in XPAC Acquisition by 4.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 231,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

XPAC Acquisition stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. XPAC Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70.

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

