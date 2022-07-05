XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in June

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of XPhyto Therapeutics stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. XPhyto Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of -0.20.

XPhyto Therapeutics Company Profile

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. operates as a bioscience company in Germany and Canada. It develops drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications; and psychedelic medicine to treat mental health-related medical conditions, such as depression, anxiety, addiction, and trauma-related stress disorder.

