Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ares Management by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 183,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,012 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ares Management by 413.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 20,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $174,992.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,543,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,668,442. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 245,590 shares of company stock worth $2,085,553. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $58.55 on Tuesday. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.10 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.61%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

