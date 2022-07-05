Xponance Inc. Purchases 291 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 803,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 43,992 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 690,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,555,000 after purchasing an additional 92,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 32,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $59.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.89. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $53.87 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 355.49%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

SEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

