Xponance Inc. Purchases 9,739 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 211.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,339 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in PDC Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PDC Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PDC Energy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,020 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in PDC Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,074 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $61.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.25 and a 200 day moving average of $65.78. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 2.73.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.48. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 18.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Pamela R. Butcher purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $63,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,008 shares in the company, valued at $128,331.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,389,888.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,750,816 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

