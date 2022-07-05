Xponance Inc. Reduces Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAH. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.10.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $4,459,056.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,893,038.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 187,829 shares of company stock worth $16,277,105. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $92.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.94. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $93.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 54.20%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

