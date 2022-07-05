Xponance Inc. Sells 81 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 15,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,392,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,389,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,276,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,263,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGP opened at $157.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.99 and a 200-day moving average of $188.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.86. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.33 and a 52 week high of $229.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.83%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on EastGroup Properties to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.90.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

