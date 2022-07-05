Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Short Interest Up 21.5% in June

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the May 31st total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 879,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on YELP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

NYSE YELP opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average is $32.91. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $171,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 320,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,168,484.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,058 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,605 shares of company stock valued at $986,990. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the first quarter worth about $55,763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $281,675,000 after purchasing an additional 596,879 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,838 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,806,000 after purchasing an additional 445,602 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128,359 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $40,891,000 after purchasing an additional 304,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the first quarter worth about $7,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

